Nikki Tamboli prays for parents' strength after brother's death: 'Have no idea how dad is dealing with all this'

A day after Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli shared a social media post announcing that her brother had died due to Covid-19 complications, she has shared a new post, praying for her parents' strength.

Sharing a picture of her parents on Instagram, she wrote on Wednesday, "Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom."

On Instagram Stories, Nikki shared a picture of her brother Jatin, and wrote, "Death is nothing brother. It's life that's hard. But you fought it till the end. It's very difficult to live life without you. All the memories come back, but you don't."

On Tuesday, Nikki wrote in a post that her brother had lost his battle with Covid-19. "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!!" she wrote.

"My brother was just 29 he was dealing with lot of health issues since many years ...20 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs was collapsed he was surviving on 1 lung he tested positive for tuberculosis and covid in the hospital he also got pneumonia and today morning his heart stopped beating and responding," she added.