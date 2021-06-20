Nikki Tamboli reveals why her equation with Rahul Vaidya has changed after Khatron Ke Khiladi

Nikki Tamboli reunited with Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya as they began shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Capetown last month. Rahul and Nikki had ugly fights on Salman Khan's reality show and so did Abhinav and Rahul. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Nikki reveals that the equations have all changed.

Elaborating on why the equations changed, Nikki Tamboli said, "Things are really good with me, Rahul and Abhinav. Even Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are chilling together. Bigg Boss is such a show where you need to pull down others to climb upwards. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different show. It is a fantastic show where you need to encourage each other. Without that you cannot go ahead. The situation is difficult and you need to encourage each other to go ahead. That is how it works."

She also said that Rahul and Abhinav will be seen doing stunts together on Khatron Ke Khiladi. "I share a good bond with Rahul and with Abhinav too, I share a fantastic bond. Rahul and Abhinav share a great bond. You will also see Rahul and Abhinav performing stunts together, their fans will be happy. We three also share a great bond."

About working with host of the the adventure reality show, Rohit Shetty, Nikki added, "It is amazing, it is fantastic working with Rohit sir. He motivates you every second, When you do not attempt or when you fail, he encourages you a lot. Whatever I have seen, he seems to be a very nice human being, very well-spoken and polite."

The first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi released late Saturday. Rohit Shetty can be seen inviting fans to witness the adventure on the show, in the new video shared online.

Nikki's latest song, Kalla Reh Jaenga, with Jass Zaildar, released Saturday. After her Bigg Boss 14 stint, she has worked on three songs. She also has a Tony Kakkar music video in the pipeline.