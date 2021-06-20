Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli reveals why her equation with Rahul Vaidya has changed after Khatron Ke Khiladi
tv

Nikki Tamboli reveals why her equation with Rahul Vaidya has changed after Khatron Ke Khiladi

Nikki Tamboli talks about her upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, how it made her equations with Rahul Vaidya change, and much more in an exclusive interview.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli talks about the change in her bond with Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla, from Bigg Boss 14 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki Tamboli reunited with Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya as they began shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Capetown last month. Rahul and Nikki had ugly fights on Salman Khan's reality show and so did Abhinav and Rahul. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Nikki reveals that the equations have all changed.

Elaborating on why the equations changed, Nikki Tamboli said, "Things are really good with me, Rahul and Abhinav. Even Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are chilling together. Bigg Boss is such a show where you need to pull down others to climb upwards. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different show. It is a fantastic show where you need to encourage each other. Without that you cannot go ahead. The situation is difficult and you need to encourage each other to go ahead. That is how it works."

Watch the complete interaction here:

She also said that Rahul and Abhinav will be seen doing stunts together on Khatron Ke Khiladi. "I share a good bond with Rahul and with Abhinav too, I share a fantastic bond. Rahul and Abhinav share a great bond. You will also see Rahul and Abhinav performing stunts together, their fans will be happy. We three also share a great bond."

About working with host of the the adventure reality show, Rohit Shetty, Nikki added, "It is amazing, it is fantastic working with Rohit sir. He motivates you every second, When you do not attempt or when you fail, he encourages you a lot. Whatever I have seen, he seems to be a very nice human being, very well-spoken and polite."

Also read: Kriti Kharbanda completes 12 years in film industry

The first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi released late Saturday. Rohit Shetty can be seen inviting fans to witness the adventure on the show, in the new video shared online.

Nikki's latest song, Kalla Reh Jaenga, with Jass Zaildar, released Saturday. After her Bigg Boss 14 stint, she has worked on three songs. She also has a Tony Kakkar music video in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nikki tamboli rahul vaidya abhinav shukla khatron ke khiladi

Related Stories

hollywood

Jason Momoa wants to make a film with Dwayne Johnson: 'We tried to get together, he's way busier than I am'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:43 PM IST
bollywood

KRK says he'll not file defamation case against Mika Singh over diss track: 'No use to fight'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:31 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP