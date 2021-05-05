Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli says her ex-boyfriend called to ask why she'd taken his boxers to Bigg Boss 14
Nikki Tamboli says her ex-boyfriend called to ask why she'd taken his boxers to Bigg Boss 14

Nikki Tamboli has said that her ex-boyfriend called to express his shock at her bringing his boxers along on Bigg Boss 14.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli has said that her ex-boyfriend was 'shocked' that she kept his boxers even after they broke up. Nikki had brought her ex-boyfriend's boxers along with her on the show and later clarified that it wasn't a gimmick.

In a new interview, she said that he reached out to her after the show and expressed his surprise. "Oh really, you have my boxers? I thought you'd forgotten my face," she said he told her.

She told radio host Siddharth Kannan that there was no chance of a reconciliation, and that she only likes his boxers and not the man who they belong to.

Previously, Nikki had explained why she pulled the stunt on Bigg Boss. “That was not a strategy to highlight myself. I was genuinely missing him. When I was going inside the house, I knew that I was going to miss people who I love. So I had taken my father's clothes as well along with my ex-boyfriend's boxers,” she told SpotboyE.

She added, "So, we had a break-up a long time back and I haven't seen him for the longest time. However, I was staying with my father before I went inside toh unko itna jaldi miss nahi kiya (so I did not miss him so soon),” she said. “Mujhe us din mere ex-boyfriend ki yaad aa gayi (I started missing my ex-boyfriend) after seeing so many different personalities inside. So, I thought chalo uske kapde pehan leti hoon. Lekin vo world-famous ho gaya (let me wear his clothes. But he became world-famous).”

Nikki ended up as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 14. The show was won by Rubina Dilaik, with whom Nikki said she has a 'deep friendship'.

