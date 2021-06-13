Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli says she can't cry in front of parents over brother's death: 'I don't have anybody to talk to'
tv

Nikki Tamboli says she can't cry in front of parents over brother's death: 'I don't have anybody to talk to'

Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli last month and says she has not even had a conversation with her parents as she fears crying in front of them.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Nikki Tamboli talks about dealing with the loss of her brother.

Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli to last month and has now said that she is yet to come to terms with it. Adding that she does not want to cry in front of her parents, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant has said that she does not have anybody to talk to.

Asked how she is dealing with the loss, Nikki Tamboli said, "To be honest, I haven't. Mujhe koi mila nahi hai jiske saath mai baith k (I haven't got anybody with whom I can sit and talk), baat kar sakun. I haven't even spoken to my mom-dad. I am still in Cape Town, I cannot talk to them."

"I cannot talk to them about what happened to my brother. (It is because) I know if I become weak in front of them, if I cry in front of them, I do not know what they will feel. I am just trying to accept what happened. I am just letting it go and moving ahead," Nikki added.

Watch the complete interaction here:

Last month, Nikki lost her elder brother and weeks later, she talked about their close bond in a post that she later deleted. She also elaborated on how she felt not only like his sister but also his mother. She said that while her family expects her to be strong, she is struggling.

She later followed it up with another note which read as, “A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried,” it read. She also posted a note from one of her fan clubs, which said that they were feeling ‘low and depressed’ after reading her note, and added the hashtag #LoveYouAll."

Also read: Randeep Hooda: Being a celeb is secondary in this situation, I want to help people as a human first

Nikki is currently in Cape Town, shooting for her next show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She left for Cape Town soon after her brother's death.

In an Instagram post, she explained that she went ahead with her participation because brother was "very excited and happy" when she told him about it. “I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever,” she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nikki tamboli khatron ke khiladi

Related Stories

hollywood

Asif Kapadia: It’s a big shame that I have not been to India for so long due of the pandemic

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:19 PM IST
tv

Narayani Shastri: Going home after work remains the first choice, but bio-bubble is need of the hour

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:18 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

MS Dhoni races with daughter Ziva’s pony, video goes viral

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP