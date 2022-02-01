Nishant Bhat doesn’t want to meet Bigg Boss 15 contestants after show: ‘Done with looking at their faces’

Even as Bigg Boss 15 trophy went to Tejasswi Prakash, many, including former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, said that Pratik Sehajpal deserved to win this season instead. Nishant Bhat, who chose to walk away from the race to the trophy on the grand finale, has reacted to the drama in a new interview with Hindustan Times. Nishant also responded to reports that he may soon be seen on Dance Deewane Junior. He also said he needs a break from seeing his former Bigg Boss contestants.

“Honestly, I always saw Karan Kundrra, Teja (Tejasswi), Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and myself in the top five. I wanted Pratik to win because he is my friend, but Teja is also a friend. I am happy for her. At the end of the day, the audience made her win and she must have done something right and entertained them,” Nishant said.

He added, “I was cool with it. Teja jeeti accha hi hai, Pratik jeet ta to bhi accha tha Karan jeet ta to bhi accha tha (It is good that Teja won, would have been equally good had Pratik or Karan won). Teja won and I do not want to take away that from her. I won't say that she did not deserve, and all that. She entertained in her own ways.”

Elaborating on his next plan, Nishant said that he wanted to rest for at least 10-15 days. “I need to forget and not meet any of the contestants from Bigg Boss. I am done with looking at their faces. Except, I will meet Shamita and Pratik as it is her birthday tomorrow (February 2). I will also meet Karan and Teja but perhaps Teja will be busy with her new show (Naagin 6).”

Asked if we will get to see him on Dance Deewane Junior as some reports suggest, Nishant said, “Let us see. Things are happening, but let it get confirmed and I will let you guys know. I want to judge (shows), and do all these things but let us see how things work out.”

Reminded that Pratik got a t-shirt from Salman and Tejasswi got a new show, Nishant added, “I got so much love from the public and Salman. Aap ruk jao aapko pata chal jaega kya mila hai (Wait and watch, you will soon get to know what I got). Honestly, I haven't even spoken to them (Dance Deewane producers). It is not only Dance Deewane. There are other things in the pipeline as well. I have told my team that I need 10-15 days and then I will give statements. There are good things happening.”

About the reason why he chose to quit right after making it to the finale, Nishant said, “For me, it was not about winning the show. I did not want Bigg Boss to say ‘Nishant your journey ends here and you need to step out of the house’. I just did what I felt was right, always did on the show. At that moment too, I did what my mind and heart said was right. I knew I was the highest voted in the audience in the previous episode, but I did what I did. I wanted to win hearts of the people and that's it.”

Sharing his views on the fights that we witnessed on Bigg Boss 15, Nishant said, “Fights happen and affect us. For Shamita, Pratik, and me… we spent like six months together. Fights happen, but then you move on. In a real friendship, you fight when opinions clash. You have to move on. In normal life, you have an option that you call up someone, abuse and then just stop talking. In Bigg Boss, that is not possible. You have to face the person and sort it.”

