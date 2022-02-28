Nishant Malkhani rues how Bollywood looks down upon TV actors: They think they are superior

As someone who has worked on the small screen for over a decade now, Nishant Malkhani feels nothing much has changed in terms of prejudice against TV actors.

He says they are still looked down upon by Bollywood as inferior. “We TV actors have been looked down upon TV actors. Those people who have been part of Bollywood have always thought of themselves as superior,” he tells us.

But Malkhani, who has starred in TV shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Miley Jab Hum Tum and currently stars in an ongoing daily soap, is quick to add, “But that difference will very soon disappear because of OTT. I am so thankful to the OTT space because it is removing the gap between Bollywood and TV.”

The actor, who made his web debut with Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal, says he is happy to see actors from different mediums blending together, on the web space.

“When you do a web series which is shot like a film, promoted like a film, people would look at us in a different light. Automatically more people would come to work with us (TV actors) and the whole difference between Bollywood and TV will go away,” he explains.

But having a career as a daily soap actor and shooting web projects is not an easy job. Malkhani, who has more web projects releasing this year is juggling them along with the shoot of his current show, Rakshabandhanin which he plays the lead.

“It is very tough and hectic. I sleep for three hours at night on some days .It is not easy at all. It is physically tiring but very satisfying emotionally. As an actor, you want to be busy and dabble with different kinds of roles. No one likes to sit at home. I am loving this whole experience and have no complaints,” he ends.