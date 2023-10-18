‘Not a mother-daughter relationship,’ RHOSLC star Monica Garcia opens up about strained relationship with her mother

Monica Garcia, one of the new stars of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is opening up about her rocky relationship with her mother, Linda.

The two have clashed several times on the show, and their conflict reached a boiling point at Angie Katsanevas’ Greek Easter celebration on the latest episode of the Bravo reality series. Monica, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively that she and her mother are still not on good terms.

“I cried my eyes out when I watched it for the first time,” Monica said about their heated argument, which started when Linda interrupted a conversation between Monica and Angie, 49.

She said that the scene was one of the most emotional moments she has ever seen on Housewives. “It was so real and so raw. It was a very heavy day,” she added.

The RHOSLC star felt betrayed by her mother, who seemed to side with the other women instead of supporting her daughter. “She cared more about having fun and dancing and talking to the men than dealing with what was going on with us,” Monica said. “She absolutely sided with them.”

Monica also revealed that she regretted saying in a confessional that she sometimes wished she had a different mom.

“I promised myself when I started this journey that I would be a hundred percent open, and my relationship with my mother has never been great. It is very up, down, up, down, up, down all the time. And that was real,” she explained.

“I have spent a lot of time throughout my life wishing I had a mother that just would always support me, have my back, that I could trust, that I could count on. And I’m sure she has times where she wishes she had a different daughter.”

The 40-year-old reality TV star said that her relationship with her mom is more like a sisterhood than a mother-daughter bond. “I think that’s the problem in our relationship is that there’s not a mother-daughter relationship,” she said. “It’s like a sister relationship.”

Monica said that she and her mom have not talked about the incident since filming and that viewers will see more of their drama this season.

“[The Eater party] kind of catapults everything, for sure, but you’ll see it play out,” Monica hinted. “It gets worse.”

When asked if she wants to repair her relationship with her mom, Monica said, “At this point in time, no, I don’t.”