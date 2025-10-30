Who is Nupur Alankar? Shaktimaan actor quit showbiz, took sanyaas, travelled to Himalayas

Nupur Alankar was part of several serials, including Shaktimaan and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, for over two decades. However, a few years ago, she chose to quit showbiz, took sanyaas and travelled across several places in India for three years. Now, she is known as Peetambra Maa as per a Times of India report. Nupur Alankar quit acting a few years ago.

Who is Nupur Alankar?

In Shaktimaan (1997), Nupur was seen as Kamini, a film gossip writer. She was seen in Reth (2004) as Devyani Samar Pandey, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann (2006) as Halki Garodia, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo (2009) as Manjari Prasad, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam as Mrs Shukla (2009), Diya Aur Baati Hum (2011) as Kisna and Bhaage Re Mann (2015) as Anjali Ashok Awasthi. Nupur was also part of Gangaa (2015) and Pehel Ek Nayi Subah (2018).

Nupur quit acting, travelled across India

As per the report, Nupur went to the Himalayas, visited ancient caves and ashrams for the last three years. She had said that they lived in caves, forests, and high altitudes without heaters or basic shelter. Nupur had also said that she "endured frostbite, rat bites, and battled a month-long dysentery episode in freezing temperatures."

She returned earlier this year to Mumbai to "share the spiritual lessons she learnt." Speaking with Mumbai Mirror earlier this year, she had said that she doesn't miss Mumbai or the film industry. On her new name, Peetambra Maa, she had said that "Peetambra is the name of the deity of justice", adding she is "here to guide people, to help them fight negativity and reconnect with the divine."

Nupur on how she survived on ₹ 10,000-12,000 during the time

Talking about how she managed her expenses during her travels, she had said, "It actually became easier after I stepped away from the material world. Earlier, there were bills, lifestyle costs, diets to maintain. During my time away, I managed with 10,000 to 12,000 rupees a month. There is also a practice called bhikshatan, which is observed a few times a year. I beg for alms and share that offering with God and my guru. It dissolves the ego. I live with four or five pairs of clothes. People who visit ashrams bring offerings, sometimes clothes too, and that is enough."