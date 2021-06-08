With vaccination the only forward in this pandemic, lactating mothers and pregnant women were exceptions. But the recent announcement of the government allowing vaccination for them has been met with varied reactions. From willingness to apprehension about the jab, nursing celeb women express their opinions and viewpoints.

Nursing celeb mums advocate taking the vaccine; say have faith!

Adittie Malik

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their baby boy, Ekbir, on April 29, 2020. She is all for vaccination and will get it soon. She adds, “Currently, the situation we are in, the vaccine is the best thing. The entire world is going through Covid-19 and everyone is getting vaccinated. In fact, abroad pregnant women got jabbed and if it was allowed in India, when I was pregnant, I would have got one, too. I believe in going with the flow. We don’t what is wrong or right. We don’t know much and the pandemic is so new for all of us, but we should trust the people who are helping us in this pandemic with vaccines. There is no second thought about not taking it, for me, at least. Having anitbodies and being able to pass it on to my baby through nursing is the best thing to do. My child, too, will be protected then. Just believe and have faith.

Teejay Sidhu

Actor Teejay Sidhu and husband, actor Karanvir Bohra welcomed their daughter, and third baby, Gia Vanessa Snow, December 20, 2020. She says, “I have not been vaccinated. I am not comfortable with this since I’m nursing a very young baby. There is limited data available on the effects of the vaccine on lactating women. I’ve read that clinical trials are underway but nothing is proven yet. I’ve also spoken to a few doctors - they all say the same thing, that breastfeeding Mums can get the shot, but no one clearly says we ‘should.’ I know people will have different opinions about this, but I will stick to what I feel is best for me, and that is not getting the vaccine right now. In the meantime, I’ve been careful to always wear a mask, practice distancing, and not meet many people. It’s been a little tough, hardly anyone outside my immediate family has even met my new baby, but I’m doing my best to create a safe environment for her.”

Jankee Parekh

Singer Jankee Parekh and actor Nakuul Mehta had a baby boy Sufi on February 3, 2021. Parekh says, “Over the past few weeks, it’s been just heartbreaking to read so many cases of mothers passing because of Covid leaving their new borns behind. Makes you realise how crucial life is. In my opinion, nursing moms should be vaccinated.I am well aware, that given the time frame in which the vaccine has been made available to the public, there hasn’t been too much research available on the effects of the vaccine on pregnant and lactating women.But I am also aware, given how severe the effects of Covid have been on the world, that Vaccination is the only way to beat this deadly invisible virus. In the current scenario, the benefits of taking the vaccine seem much higher than the risks.You got to take the leap of faith and go head with it in order to protect yourself, the baby and the family.”

Puja Banerjee

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had baby boy on October 14, 2020. She was in Kolkata, West Bengal and has recently returned to Mumbai. She reveals, “I will register and get vaccinated soon. A few studies have shown that the baby gets antibodies through the mother’s milk and as there are no vaccines for babies, this is the only alternative to protect them. I don’t feel there is any need to think too much. People who have made the vaccine know better and we should trust the process.”