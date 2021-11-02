On The Kapil Sharma Show, Jeetendra reveals Ekta Kapoor played Raavan as a child in a Ramayan skit

Jeetendra Kapoor shared a sweet anecdote from Ekta Kapoor's childhood on The Kapil Sharma Show. The father-daughter duo will be appearing as guests on the comedy show this weekend.

In a promo released by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil Sharma asked Jeetendra Kapoor if Ekta Kapoor would cause drama at home or would she obediently go to school. The Himmatwala actor hinted at her dramatic childhood by revealing that she had participated in an enactment of the Ramayan and played Raavan in it.

“Building ki terrace pe, mujhe bulaya gaya ki ye log aaj Ramayan pe show kar rahe hai. Main drama dekhne gaya ke ye bhi actor ban rahi hai. Main pucha 'Ekta kahan hai?' (She says) ‘Papa (gesturing to herself) Raavan, Raavan’ (In our building, one I was invited to watch a Ramayan skit in which Ekta was participating. I went to watch thinking she'd also become an actor. When I reached, I asked, ‘Where’s Ekta' and she gestured here, here, ‘Raavan, Raavan,’” he said.

The anecdote got a big laugh from the permanent guest judge Archana Puran Singh. Kapil also pointed out that while Jeetendra is a Punjabi, his wife Shobha Kapoor belonged to a Sindhi household. When jokingly asked if Shobha would prevent Jeetendra from giving too much ‘shagun’ at weddings, Ekta revealed a different anecdote associated with her parents' different backgrounds.

“Jab hum young the, party karne gaye the aur main ghar aayi. Mere dad ne mujhe dekh ke bola ke 'Ye koi time hai ghar aane ka? Punjabi gharo mein aisa nahi hota (When I was young, I had gone for a party and returned home late. Dad saw me and said, ‘Is this a time to come? Such behaviour is not common in Punjabi homes.)’ My mother has turned and said, 'Toh kya Sindhi gharo mein aisa hota hai?' (You think such things take place in Sindhi homes?)” she said, leaving everyone in splits.

Besides Ekta and Jeetendra, The Kapil Sharma Show will also feature Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The duo will be promoting their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

