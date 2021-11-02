Kapil Sharma's home gets a glow up on Diwali, check out his balcony decked up with fairy lights

Comedian Kapil Sharma gave a peek of the Diwali preparation at his home in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kapil shared a video clip of the balcony decked up with fairy lights, plants and a Buddha statue.

The clip shared by Kapil Sharma began with a glimpse of his plants, which were placed on the balcony. It then showed the fairy lights that hung from the ceiling and were made into knots midway. As the video continued, a glimpse of the pitch-black view was also seen.

The video then gave a view of a tall white statue of the Buddha sitting on a raised platform. Small plants decorated the wall behind the statue. Sharing the clip, Kapil wrote, "Festival of Lights" followed by heart-eye, smiling face with halo and hands joined together emojis. The Lights of Diwali music played in the background of the video.

Kapil Sharma lives in Mumbai with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath and their two children--daughter Anayra and son Trishaan. Ginni and Kapil tied the knot on December 12, 2018. They welcomed Anayra on December 10, 2019, and Trishaan on February 1 this year.

Recently, Kapil celebrated Karwa Chauth with Ginni and gave a glimpse of their celebrations at home on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Kapil captioned them, "First photoshoot on mobile camera after marriage. wish u all a very happy karwachauth from both of us @ginnichatrath." While Ginni wore a red suit, Kapil oped for a black T-shirt, a pair of denim pants and a blazer.

Ahead of his marriage, Kapil had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I feel marriage is an essential part in our lives as it brings stability. Then the next phase is parenthood, which is another important step in a person’s life. I have seen people change after marriage, as they want to go home to be with their wives or kids. I want to experience it all as well. Being a bachelor, having your fun is good but only for a while. Later, it becomes routine and then you look for stability. I feel marriage is the best thing to happen to me.”

Meanwhile, Kapil has been busy with his television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. So far many celebs including Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, Juhi Chawla, and Vicky Kaushal have featured in the show as guests.