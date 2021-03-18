OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma

Best remembered for her role in the show ‘Kaleerein’, young actor Aditi Sharma believes that acting is no easy job. “I was only three when I faced the camera for the first time for DD-Metro show ‘We Love You.’ Back then I had no realization that I was going to live my mother’s dream to become an actor. When I grew up and opted for acting as a career, I knew it’s going to be an uphill task and like all other professions this too will be extremely demanding and competitive,” said the ‘Naagin-3’ actor.

Aditi at present is all glad that she finally made her web debut, recently. “After being featured in numerous ads, I started my career with a music video alongside Guru Randhawa in 2017. It was followed by more videos till I got a show as a lead. In last couple of years things have changed significantly and today content is the hero of any show or film. So, I had to take a plunge into OTT world to explore opportunities for myself and thankfully I was offered the show ‘Crashh’.”

Prepping for the second season of her debut web series, the ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka,’ actor shared that the shooting for the show will commence soon. “Ours was a young team and we were surprised that how OTT can change the game for actors. The characters are so well crafted and crisp on OTT that it leaves you all content as an actor,” said Aditi who has been frequently visiting UP for shoots. “I love going back to Lucknow as well as other UP cities as I feel a strong connect. So much work is happening there and we actors are getting a chance to explore beautiful locales,” she said