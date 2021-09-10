Pandemic made me calmer, compassionate and mature: Param Singh

Back from his vacation in Leh, actor Param Singh says he is all stress-free and geared up for new projects. “After the wrapping my last show Ishk Par Zor Nahi, some time back, I had decided to take a short break from work and a demanding city life. There is nothing better than relaxing and de-stressing in nature,” says Cheaters and Ghulaam actor.

Born in Kanpur, Param has done variety of roles on TV as well as web and feels there is no certain formula that works.

He says, “I have tried all mediums and I think none of us in the industry can be sure as to what will work and what will not. At times, when I am a bit doubtful about a certain role, I have seen that same character winning over the audience. We as actors or makers can only do our work honestly and give our best shot that’s the maximum, we can do. Rest it’s for time to tell.”

Talking more about his work, Holy Cross and Vacation actor, adds, “I love doing shows that are closer to life and are organic instead of doing loud and over the top content. All the characters that I have played till date have been on these lines and I will continue doing roles that more real and relatable.”

Param agrees that the ongoing pandemic has changed us all in some way or the other. “Yes, it has impacted us all. Since last eight years I was constantly on a go, shooting, meeting people for new projects. There was so much happening and I was on my toes all the time. When last year, we were caught in the lockdown for the first time it was then that I sat back to retrospect. I’ll like to add that these uncalled circumstances have made me calmer, compassionate and mature.”

An MBA from UK who just by chance decided to act and took up an acting course says, “I was always inclined towards cinema and TV was never my zone. In fact, in the beginning only I was supposed to do a film with Barry (John) sir but it couldn’t happen. But, I didn’t lose heart and I started doing ads. I went on to do a cameo on TV and then got a youth centric show that changed my perception about television. Now, I enjoy working across the mediums as that’s the need of the hour.”