Paras Kalnawat on his ouster from Anupamaa: Was given the example of Giaa Manek by the production house

On Tuesday evening a message was circulated from producer Rajan Shahi’s team announcing the ouster of actor Paras Kalnawat from their daily soap Anupamaa over a breach of contract. Kalnawat while talking to us reveals how his decision to do a dance reality show Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa on another channel led to his unceremonious exit from the daily soap, however, he isn’t disheartened.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I didn’t know that if I do a show with another channel, they will have an issue. I respect Rajan Shahi for giving me this opportunity. (But) It’s been more than a year since I don’t have anything to do in the show. I’m in scenes that are 18 pages long and I stand there in the background and have no dialogues. I spoke to them earlier but there was no action taken. I chose the dance reality show. I didn’t know the consequences though,” Kalnawat shares.

Years ago a similar incident happened when actor Giaa Manek was doing Saath Nibhana Saathiya on the same network as Shahi’s show, and opted for the same dance reality show on another channel. She was replaced overnight by the makers. “I was given the example of Giaa Manek by the production team. (But) Every actor has their own journey. I believe everyone has the right to pick for themselves. If the makers are thinking of their show, I can think of myself,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor however is undeterred with the entire episode. “It’s not disheartening. I’m not heartbroken as I was anyway not close to my co-actors. (But) I didn’t want to hurt the makers. I’m looking forward to better growth as the growth of my character (on the show) stopped long back. I had nothing to do in the show since last year,” he laments.

Shahi on the other hand is mighty upset with Kalnawat’s decision. Despite our repeated attempts he didn’t reply to us. However, his stinker to media was a testament to his disappointment over Kalnawat’s decision. The actor adds, “I spoke to him and he seems a little upset about it. He knows I have great respect for him. I apologised as well but he didn’t reply. He just said that he didn’t expect this from me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}