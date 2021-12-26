Parineeti Chopra bursts into tears, Karan Johar consoles her as Hunarbaaz contestant shares story of struggle

Parineeti Chopra will now be co-judging a talent reality show Hunarbaaz with filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. A promo from the show shows Parineeti getting emotional on listening to a contestant's story of struggling in Mumbai.

Voot has shared a promo of the upcoming episode which shows a contestant performing daredevil stunts on a high pole as the song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil plays in the background. He is also seen talking about his days of struggle in Mumbai.

He says, "I struggled a lot after reaching Mumbai I did not have a place to stay so I lived under a tree. I would hope someone would give me food or someone to give me some money so that I could go back home."

Parineeti couldn't control her emotions and burst into tears. "Jo bahut sachhe log hote hain na, mera dil toot jata hai (When I come across such people, it breaks my heart)," she said while crying. Karan Johar was seen consoling her.

Karan had recently shared another promo of the show which introduced him, Parineeti and Mithun as judges and Bharti Singh and her husbandHaarsh Limbachiyaa as hosts. He captioned it, “An open stage for talent across the country, nothing like ever before! #hunarbaazdeshkishaan (sic).” All of them were seen grooving to the title track of the show, inspired from the song, Koi Yahan Naache Naache.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra slams talent show that listed her as the judge, asks them not to take advantage of kids, parents

Parineeti had penned a note about her TV debut on Instagram. She had written, "I have always been aware of my love for TV. I'm most comfortable on stage with a live audience , and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show. I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world - Karan and Mithun Da. I'm excited to go on this journey with them and combining 2 of my long time dreams - having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country."

