Parineeti Chopra opens up about crying on Hunarbaaz: 'I can be anything but I can't be fake’

Parineeti Chopra just made her television debut as a judge on the reality show Hunarbaaz. In a new interview, she opened up about breaking down on the show after listening to the emotional stories of some of the contestants.

In an earlier promo of the show shared by Colors, Parineeti was seen unable to hold back her tears as a contestant talked about his life struggles. In another promo, she was moved to tears as a contestant talked about his strained relationship with his son.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Parineeti was asked about crying on Hunarbaaz, when she said: “See, I can be anything but I can't be fake. They are struggling to earn their livelihood but are so talented. But think about how life can be unfair sometimes, it makes me very emotional. So, I think that's what happened at that time. Whatever it is, I'm just going to be real on this show.”

Parineeti referred to one of the contestants on the show and added: “To hear a story like that, coupled with the talent that he showed, I couldn't hold back my tears. I couldn't believe that he didn't get the world because he deserves it.”

Earlier, speaking to Indian Express, Parineeti defended the concept of reality shows highlighting emotional stories and said: “I think people who are not associated with reality shows speak like that. I am giving first-hand information from my experience. We are never given a script nor told what to say. We have never met these contestants and react to their performances as it happens. I think if there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it? The talent is not fake and they get just one take to perform. The reality is very real on the show."

Parineeti Chopra features on the judges' panel along with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. Hunarbaaz premiered on Colors on January 22.

