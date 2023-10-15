Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young reunite after six years for Strong Girl Nam Soon, send fans into meltdown with pics

Actors Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young treated fans with a sweet surprise as the two reunited on-screen after six years. The two made a special cameo appearance in the new K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon, a spin-off of Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young's hit Strong Woman Bong Soon. The OG actors shared adorable selfies from the sets and extended support to the team Strong Girl Nam Soon. Also read: Strong Woman Nam Soon or A Good Day To Be A Dog, must-watch upcoming K-dramas in October

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young reunite

Strong Woman Bong Soon actors Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young from the sets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the same couple of photos. In the photos, Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young twinned in blue outfits. While Park Bo Young wore a blue sweatshirt, Park Hyung Sik appeared in a blue jacket over a white shirt. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Bongbong and Minmin appeared in Hemchon Girl Gangnamsoon today,” referring to their iconic characters.

Strong Woman Bong Soon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Strong Woman Bong Soon, Park Bo Young played the titular character Do Bong Soon. Park Hyung Sik appeared as Ahn Min Hyuk respectively. Bo Young had shared the photos right before the Saturday episode, and wrote, "Today, Bong Soon and Min Hyuk will be on Strong Girl Nam-soon.”

Fans react to Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young

Watching them together after a long time, fans shared their excitement. One of them wrote in the comments, “Please we need you guys in season 2 or new Kdrama we missed you Min Min and Bong Bong we love you when you together. You look amazing together.” “I've been waiting for this,” added another. Someone also commented, “Very happy! But why only a cameo, at least S2 or a new drama. Or get married for real.”

Spoiler alert

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, the makers had released still images from Strong Girl Nam Soon featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young. The promo images sparked their sparkling chemistry as they revived their iconic roles only for a few minutes. Talking about them, the production team was quoted by Soompi, “The special appearance of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, who kicked off the Strong Girl series, is meaningful. The return of the strong couple Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk will showcase exciting chemistry. The meeting of the one and only strong family will also be drawn in a pleasant way, so please look forward to it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Strong Girl series follows the story of three generations of women in a family who are gifted with extraordinary strength. They dig deep into drug-related crimes in Seoul's Gangnam area.

Strong Girl Nam Soon

Actor Lee Yoo Mi is starring in the show as Gang Nam Soon who is the second cousin of Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young's character from Strong Woman Bong Soon). Kim Jung Eun appears as Nam Soon's mother Hwang Geum Joo who is a money tycoon. Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu and Byeon Woo Seok are also a part of the series. It's currently airing on JTBC and Netflix.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON