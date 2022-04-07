Parul Chauhan: I can wait but can’t waste my talent

Lucknowite and actor Parul Chauhan was on a break from TV since her last show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2019). After her marriage to businessman Chirag Thakkar , the Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai actor was unfazed that taking a sabbatical may hamper her future prospects.

“I had been working since 2007 and have done some really big shows. So, I have prepared myself for a time when I may have no work, no offers or makers don’t give value to my talent. Be it an actor or anyone, such security in life is very important for mental peace. Then, I lead a simple life and don’t splurge, so my requirements are very less, and I live happily in my small world. That’s the reason I can wait but can’t waste my talent,” she says on her visit to the state capital.

The actor tells, “I got married in 2018 and also my show was going for a leap, so I took a break, a much need one to be with my family and in-laws. Then, I signed a new show, but lockdown happened, so that gave me a good time to be with my family.”

She is not concerned with the oversupply of actors and the fear of losing out on work. “See, as an actor, we keep getting offers of something or the other. But I am very choosy. If I don’t get a kick, then I can’t take up a show. I even did some look tests for some shows but then backed out as I could not connect to it. For me, the actor in me should feel happy then only I can work.”

Parul adds, “I don’t work that I have to be with work and be seen! I work for my passion. So, till the time, I am not very satisfied with my role and its graph, I don’t get the kick. Like when I took up Dharma Yoddha Garud, I was told that I am playing a negative character, so I saw a graph that how can I make this a devil — to the extent that people hate me! If uske liye mujhe galiyan bhi mile to bhi mere liye woh compliment hai.”

Telling us about her local connect, she says, “I was born in Kesriganj, Sitapur, but we shifted to Singhai near the Nepal border. When I was in Class-VI, we came to Lakhimpur Kheri. After my studies, I went to Mumbai, and two years back my family shifted to Lucknow, and we made a home at IIM Road for my niece’s better education. So, my mother’s birthplace is now my hometown.”