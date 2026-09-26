‘Pata nahi Badshah ne iske saath kya kar diya’: Mahhi Vij calls out Isha Rikhi for harping on her trauma in Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 is getting heated up with fights and confrontations each new day. In the last episode, a captaincy task turned tense after a heated argument broke out between contestants Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA. When Isha Rikhi tried to intervene, Qazi shouted back and she suffered an emotional breakdown. She was seen claiming the aggression triggered her past "trauma" and an anxiety attack.

What Mahhi said

Mahhi Vij shared her questions on Isha Rikhi for constantly crying in Bigg Boss 20.

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Maahi Vij took note of Isha's statement and spoke what she thought about it later. She questioned Isha’s reaction to the incident. She said, “Agar usne chillaya to tumhara kaun sa trauma hit ho gaya bhai (If he shouted, then trauma! What kind of trauma did it hit)?”

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‘Badshah ne iske sath kya kar diya?’

{{^usCountry}} She was seen talking to Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan, and went on to add that everyone in life has experienced some form of trauma. “Everybody has gone through their own traumas… Aur phir aap yaha pe le ke aa rahe ho ki mera koi trauma hai. Kal to bahar log sochenge pata nahi, Badshah ne iske sath kya kar diya (And then you come here and say I have trauma. People outside will think what Badshah did to her). Aap to indirectly uske upar character accusation laga raha ho yar, this is like character assassination (you are indirectly putting character accusation on him). That is not right,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was seen talking to Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan, and went on to add that everyone in life has experienced some form of trauma. “Everybody has gone through their own traumas… Aur phir aap yaha pe le ke aa rahe ho ki mera koi trauma hai. Kal to bahar log sochenge pata nahi, Badshah ne iske sath kya kar diya (And then you come here and say I have trauma. People outside will think what Badshah did to her). Aap to indirectly uske upar character accusation laga raha ho yar, this is like character assassination (you are indirectly putting character accusation on him). That is not right,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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A few days ago, Isha Rikhi had opened up to Kanika Mann about being betrayed in a relationship. She did not directly address her separation from Badshah, but spoke about it through references. Isha said, "If someone else comes and tells me that Kanika is like this, I won't believe them until I see it for myself. I am the same in a relationship as well. If someone comes and tells me something, then I say, give me proof or else don't bother me. But when it ended, I got to know, yahan toh kat gaya (I got played)."

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When Kanika asked Isha if she had been physically or emotionally cheated on, Isha said, "All of them. Woh jo beech mein latakna hota hai na, uss situation mein mere liye phasna bahut toxic ho jaata hai. It was like I am saying you are my best friend and giving you all best friend feels. I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. All of these things I am doing in private circle kyunki teri aur bhi bahut best friends hain (That whole situation where you are left hanging in the middle, getting stuck in that situation becomes very toxic for me. It was like I was saying you are my best friend and giving you all the best-friend feels. I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. I am doing all of these things within my private circle because you have so many other best friends as well)."

About Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship

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Badshah and Isha Rikhi had largely kept their relationship private, and they followed the same approach with their marriage. Reports of their wedding emerged in March 2026 after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, posted pictures from the couple’s intimate ceremony on Instagram. The two were reportedly in a relationship for nearly four years before tying the knot.