Paula Abdul dances her way into drama, is she joining the Real Housewives franchise?

It seems like the “Straight Up” singer Paula Abdul might be adding another job to her resume, joining the Real Housewives franchise. Abdul, who has been friends with many of the women for a long time, said that she has been approached many, many times to join the popular Bravo series.

Though she has not confirmed which franchise had approached her, she did hint that the Beverly Hills series was one of the top contenders.

However, the 60-year-old pop star said that she is enjoying being a viewer for now, admitting that the series is a lot of drama. Though she’s no stranger to the drama of reality TV, she said that it would be a lot to handle.

But fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet. Abdul did not necessarily shut down the possibility of joining the show, saying, “I’m not gonna tell you [which franchise].”

When asked about Kathy Hilton, who has yet to film with her former castmates for Season 13, Abdul gushed about the socialite and said that she can come on whenever she’d like to. But when it comes to the sparring sisters Kyle and Kim Richards, Abdul was a bit more hesitant. She giggled nervously when asked if she would play peacemaker, saying that they have their own dynamics.

Bravo has yet to released any comment about Abdul joining the Real Housewives franchise. It remains to be seen whether the singer and dancer will grace the small screen in the near future.

