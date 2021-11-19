Pavitra Punia clarifies rumours of her entering Bigg Boss 15 house: 'Fortunately, the news is fake'

Television actor Pavitra Punia on Friday issued a clarification after rumours emerged that she will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Taking to Instagram Stories, Pavitra denied the rumours and called the news fake.

Pavitra Punia wrote, "So, there have been a lot of rumours going on which says I am the confirmed challenger contestant to enter in Bigg Boss 15. Fortunately, the news is fake, I am not entering the BB 15 house."

She also added, "I have done my part in BB 14 and I don't want to be associated with anyone. So kindly don't spread this bundle (paper roll emoji) of not true news (newspaper emoji). Wishing the contestants all the very best. Good luck. Always new and always in, yours truly Pavitra Punia (kiss emoji)."

Pavitra Punia posted on Instagram.

Earlier, a few reports had said that former Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and his ex Pavitra Punia will enter the house to take part in season 15 of the reality show. Currently, Pratik Sehajpal, who was also one of Pavitra's exes, is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Pratik was also one of the participants of Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier this year, Pratik Sehajpal had spoken about Pavitra Punia and called her 'psychotic', 'possessive' and 'aggressive'. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pratik had said, “We have only said the truth about each other. She is aggressive, so am I. She is possessive, so am I. She is psychotic, so am I.”

He had also said, "We loved each other, now we are done with it and moved on in our lives. What I will do is take her to the mandap, holding her hand and tell Eijaz bhai (Eijaz Khan) ‘Lo bhai shaadi kar lo, tumhari sampatti hai tum rakho humein kuch nahi (Please get married. She is your property, keep her with you, I do not have anything to do with her)’.”

Currently, Pavitra is in a relationship with actor Eijaz Khan, who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 14.

On Valentine's Day this year, Pavitra had shared pictures with Eijaz on Instagram. She had captioned her post, "F*** butterflies, I feel the whole zoo when am with you #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I am the one with the trophy of love) HAPPY VALENTINES DAY." She had added a hashtag in Hindi #tellenegayebaakisab that roughly translates to the world can go to hell.