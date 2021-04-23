Pavitra Punia on parents' reaction to her interfaith relationship with Eijaz Khan: 'Mom's little worried, dad is chill'

Actor Pavitra Punia, who entered into a relationship with her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Eijaz Khan, has addressed the issue of their different religious backgrounds. She said that while everyone is happy for them, they are advising them to take things slow.

Eijaz and Pavitra met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 14. While he had initially rejected her advances, he ended up confessing his love for her.

In an interview with a leading daily, Pavitra said that her mother is slightly more cautious about their relationship than her father, who is 'chill'. She said, "Both Eijaz and my family know about us. His father, brother and extended family everyone knows because they watched us on television. My family is aware, my brother knows he stays with me so he meets Eijaz. My extended family is also aware about Eijaz. I think if there would have been any problem we would have learnt about it. But with God’s grace there has been no such issue. Everyone is advising us to go slowly, know each other well and take time."

She continued, "My mom is a little worried because it is a different culture completely. So my mother keeps telling me to first know each other well and understand each other. On the other hand, my father is very chilled out, he is like a live-in, I don’t mind, but before taking that big step, know each other well and be sure if you want to spend the rest of your life together. Eijaz is also of the same mindset because he also knows that the religion is different. Everyone is happy about our relationship but they want us to go slow."

Also read: Pavitra Punia says she got offers to do ‘nude scenes’ after Splitsvilla

Eijaz, on Wednesday, celebrated Pavitra's birthday with her, amid the new restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19. The two exchanged love-filled messages on Instagram.

Eijaz, in an earlier interview, had also addressed if they were planning to get married. He said that if things go well, they should be ready to tie the knot in 2021.