Home / Entertainment / Tv / Pavitra Punia says her journey in Bigg Boss 14 was ‘very beautiful’ but ‘very disgusting’. This is why
tv

Pavitra Punia says her journey in Bigg Boss 14 was ‘very beautiful’ but ‘very disgusting’. This is why

Pavitra Punia, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14, said that her journey on the show was 'very beautiful' but also 'very disgusting'. She said that it was always either of these things, with no in-between.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Pavitra Punia found love in Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.

Television actor Pavitra Punia opened up about her journey on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, and said that it oscillated between ‘very beautiful’ and ‘very disgusting’. She reasoned that she would make friends on the show and have heartfelt conversations with them, only to ‘fight like cats and dogs’ moments later.

Pavitra was one of the original contestants on Bigg Boss 14. She made headlines for her romance with co-contestant Eijaz Khan. The two are now in a relationship and have expressed their desire to get married as well.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pavitra said, “When I came out of the house, I always told all the media portals, whenever they asked about how the journey was inside, that it was a very beautiful, but at the same time, very disgusting journey.” She cited the ever-changing nature of equations on the show.

“Because when we used to sit with people, make friends, and share our happiness and sorrows, after one hour, we used to fight like cats and dogs. It is like ruining a very beautiful moment. The house is all about beauty and disgust and nothing else. Trust me, there is no in-between,” she explained.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neetu Kapoor gifts Neha Kakkar 'shagun ka lifafa' on Indian Idol. Watch

The King: Eternal Monarch alums Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun reveal their whereabouts

Sunny Leone turns ‘naagin’ in hilarious photos, Rannvijay Singha is her target

Anita Hassanandani cracks up as Rohit Reddy and Steve Carell fight over cake

Also read: Karan Kapadia undergoes knee surgery, says his injury was ‘so much more difficult from a mental standpoint’

Pavitra, who first appeared on television as a contestant in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 3, has starred in shows such as Love U Zindagi, Naagin 3 and Daayan. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she was recently offered two web series, but she turned them down, as she is not comfortable with bold scenes.

“It has a lot to do with my roots as I come from Haryana. It doesn’t come from my heart that I have to be so open in front of the camera. Darr jati hoon main (I get scared),” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pavitra punia bigg boss 14

Related Stories

tv

Eijaz Khan said he 'will never go near a woman' on Bigg Boss, then he fell for Pavitra Punia: 'I have to eat my words'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:23 AM IST
bollywood

Eijaz Khan on marriage with Pavitra Punia: 'I do not want to put a date on it, you will know when it happens'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:37 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP