Pavvitra Punia and Eijaz Khan engaged? Sources confirm

Actors Pavvitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are engaged, we have learnt. Monday evening, Punia put up a picture flaunting a ring on her finger on her Instagram story with a caption that screamed: whattttt (sic). While Punia hasn’t confirmed the engagement a source close to the couple gives us word that Khan indeed popped her the question.

“Eijaz took Pavvitra by surprise, popping the question. She had no idea about this. It all happened on Monday evening. They are indeed engaged and wedding is on cards,” a source shares. Despite repeated attempts, Punia and Khan didn’t reply to our calls and messages. The source further adds, “Pavvitra doesn’t wish to talk about the engagement at all, despite putting the picture. She even told her team that she is not giving any quotes or comments about it.”

Punia, 36, and Khan, 47, met each other in a captive reality show and while the two didn’t bond well with each other initially, they ended up falling in love. Since then the two lovebirds have been quite vocal about their relationship.

