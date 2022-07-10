Payal Rohatgi wears classic red lehenga as bride, shares photos from her wedding with Sangram Singh

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh married in Agra on Saturday. Payal, who was recently seen on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, wore a red lehenga choli set for their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. She completed her bridal look with heavy jewellery and minimal make-up. Payal shared their wedding pictures on Instagram, which featured couple and family photos. Payal and Sangram had been dating for about 12 years before their marriage. Read more: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh seek blessings at Agra temple ahead of wedding

While Payal looked pretty as a bride in her lehenga that was embroidered with fine details, Sangram looked dapper in his cream sherwani and matching safa (a piece of cloth wrapped around the head like a turban). In the photos she shared, Payal and Sangram were seen during various wedding rituals. Few pictures showed Payal and Sangram’s varmala or jaimala ceremony, where they were seen putting a garland made of fresh flowers around each other’s neck.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh married on July 9.

Payal also shared a picture of Sangram applying sindoor (believed to be a symbol of marriage among Hindus) on her forehead. In another picture, he was seen putting a mangalsutra (an auspicious thread/ ornament worn by married women, considered a sacred Hindu wedding custom) around her neck. In one of the photos, the two were captured while performing their wedding pheras. Their family could be seen with them during different rituals in some of the wedding pictures.

A day before their wedding in Agra, Payal and Sangram prayed at an ancient temple. Earlier, the couple also had various pre-wedding functions. During their haldi, both wore matching yellow outfits for the ceremony. The couple also performed together at their sangeet.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh perform wedding rituals.

Payal and Sangram first met in 2011. The two got engaged in 2014. Recently, Payal was seen on the first season of Lock Upp, where she often spoke about Sangram and how he would not finalise their wedding date despite being engaged for years. While she was still on the show, Sangram spoke to the media about his wedding plans and finalised their wedding date.

