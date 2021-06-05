Pearl V Puri rape case: Hina Khan, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, others extend support to actor

Hours after television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Mumbai police on charges of raping a minor girl, many celebs have come out in support of the actor. The celebs include Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Suyyash Rai, Rakhi Sawant among others.

A case has been registered against him under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 4, 8, 12, 19 and 21. The actor was remanded in police custody in the case registered with the Waliv Police by the father of the minor girl he had allegedly raped, added news agency ANI.

Numerous celebs reacted to the news on social media platforms. Actor Nia Sharma wrote on Instagram, "Rape is not a joke, no excuse, no means to come at someone to satisfy a bruised ego. Rape and molestation stories are terrifying and far beyond imagination in India. The real victims die, their stories go unheard, their families are waiting for justice all their lives. Do not belittle them. Do not make a mockery of it. Rape allegations cannot fu**ing be used at will. It Cannot. It should not. @pearlvpuri sorry it happened to you."

Actor Surbhi Jyoti tweeted, "I have worked with him. I know him very well. He is a very nice and humble human being. I stand with him. #istandwithpearl #letthetruthprevail @pearlvpuri."

Here are more reactions supporting Pearl:

Aly Goni supported Pearl.

Hina Khan supported Pearl.

"I know @pearlvpuri and he is one of the nicest boys I’ve met in our tv industry. A thorough gentleman. Please don’t jump to conclusions on baseless allegations. Let’s wait for the truth to come out. #istandwithpearl #PearlVPuri," said actor Krystle D'Souza on Instagram.

Actor Shalin Bhanot said on Instagram, "Hearing all sorts of crappie news about @pearlvpuri .. I know him very well.. we all know him, he is such a lovely boy. He cannot do wrong. I am so surprised how can a persons Achievements and stardom become his nightmare. Its So unfair. I am with Pearl . Pearl I love you bro. All will get fine. I have full faith in the law. #truthwillprevail #ihavefaith."

Pearl has starred in several serials including Naagin 3, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha, Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, and Bepanah Pyaar. He was last seen in Brahmarakshas 2, where he played the role of Angad Mehra.

Pearl made his television debut in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He has also appeared in the second and third seasons of Bigg Boss as a guest.