Playing baddie worked well for me: Ankit Arora

Seen in films like Sanam Re and Sweetiee weds NRI, actor Ankit Arora says it was not easy for him to reach this far had it not been his sense of discernment that saw him through the tough time.

“There was time when I had no idea where life was heading to! I was just running around trying to figure out things. But, ab samne se kaam aata hai toh and roles are sketched with me in mind so that means somewhere I have found my footing in the industry. Though abhi bahut kuch karna hai,” says Ramyana and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor.

Hailing from Nainital, Arora initially wanted to be a singer. “I went to Mumbai way back in 2003 to become a singer but nothing worked. I asked my parents for another chance and headed to Agra to find a way. I stayed at a gurudwara and did odd jobs to survive. But God had other plans! Back in Nainital hamara sab khatam ho gaya and I had to rush back. I had to settle down my parents in an ashram as we were left with nothing. That’s when I knew that it was time to go back to Mumbai.”

Arora started his acting career with the television series Ramayana where he got to play Lakshman. “Life takes its own course, singing mei kuch hua hi nahi and instead got a chance to act that to in a show with such huge canvas. After Ramayana, things slowly started to roll. Thankfully, now all is well I bought another house in my hometown. My parents are happy and I am little at peace.”

Be it Razia Sultan, Ashoka…, Prem Ya….Chandrakanta or Yeshu playing antagonist comes easy to Arora. “Something just clicked when I played a baddie for the first time consequently more such roles followed. Plus, I needed work and had to balance my finances so I decided to just go on. Also, I could sense that these characters will surely work well for me and it did happen. I did get typecast but for that matter who isn’t image bound? I believe nothing stays same for example my current show Mauka-e-Vardaat-Operation Vijay gave me an opportunity to play a positive role of a stylish cop for the first time!”

