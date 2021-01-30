Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag

Primarily known for her work on the small screen for almost a decade, actor Pooja Banerjee is content with the opportunities coming her way. However, she now wants to explore and take up more substantial work in films and on OTT as well. Asserting that she’s in no hurry, she is quick to clarify that she “never saw TV as a stepping stone to get into films”, neither she does she feel it’s anyway lesser than any other medium.

“I’m comfortable doing TV shows. I know people here, right from those working behind the camera to my co-stars. TV feels like home! The industry is warm and giving. There are abundant opportunities for everyone. I know many would say that you get stereotyped on TV easily, but then that happens in films as well,” says the Swim Team actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Love Ke Funday in 2016 and has done two web shows, too.

While she keeps giving auditions here and there for films, she has not signed anything else after her debut project.

“I did a film and realised I’m not happy doing it. I’ll do films only when it’s a great character. I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the tag of a movie actor,” shares the actor.

Banerjee further confesses that the not-so-encouraging response to her first film taught her a lesson for life.

“A good banner, director and co-stars are pertinent factors. My screen time matters least than the impact and importance of my part in the narrative. You can leave an impression even with a small role. After the past experience, I want to cross-check a lot of these things before making a decision now,” she shares her apprehensions and why she’s taking time to make her next move in Bollywood.

The actor is aware that it takes time to build a name and she doesn’t want to harm that by choosing a wrong project. “I’ve had my share of ups and downs and have seen people around go through a lot for their wrong choices. So, I’m just being careful,” she ends.

