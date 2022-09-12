Pratik Sehajpal thanks Ekta Kapoor for giving him his first TV show Naagin 6: 'Outsider with no industry background...'

Actor Pratik Sehajpal, known for Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT, has thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for giving him his first-ever television show which he revealed is Naagin 6. Taking to Instagram, Pratik Sehajpal also gave a glimpse of his character Rudra. Calling himself 'an outsider with no industry background', he said that he is 'genuinely super grateful' to Ekta for giving him a chance. Pratik posted a picture collage featuring himself. (Also Read | Pratik Sehajpal reacts to rumours of fighting with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)

Pratik captioned the post, "Rudra (trident emblem emoji). Thank you @ektarkapoor ma'am for making my dream come true. My mother and my entire family is so grateful to you for this. Being an outsider with no industry background and this being my first ever television show, I'm genuinely super grateful to you ma'am. God bless you infinitely and with more and more and more and more and more. Thank you for everything!"

He also wrote, "My mother and sister who've supported me through everything and my entire family being there for me. It's an emotional moment for me right now therefore the long post! And thank you #PratikFam for all the love and support, you complete me! (folded hands emoji). And I want to say to everyone, dream come true if believe in them!" He also added the hashtags--From Rahil To Rudra, Pratik Sehajpal, Pratik Fam, Naagin 6, Naagin 6 with Pratik Sehajpal, Gratitude and Pratik family.

Reacting to the post, Ektaa commented, "Shine on Rudra." Vishal Kotian wrote, "All the best.. you'll rock it.. Bol bam." Fans also showered Pratik with love. A person said, "You deserve this ...am so happy for you." Another fan said, "You look so good in the show."

Before participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, Pratik acted in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and also did a few music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Pratik also took part in the adventure-stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

