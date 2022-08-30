Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee lifts dumbbells, does squats to keep body healthy for baby; fans call her 'super mom'. Watch

Debina Bonnerjee, who is expecting her second child with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, is taking all the measures to ensure she has a healthy body for her baby. The actor recently shared a video of her pregnancy workout routine on her Instagram account, in which she performed a number of exercises. Also Read| Debina Bonnerjee says she felt 'awkward' buying a pregnancy test kit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debina took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share the video, in which she appeared completely ready for a workout session in a black bralette, leggings, and braided hair. Guided by her trainer, Debina lifted dumbells, performed squats, and also did a number of exercises on a medical ball.

In the caption, Debina spoke about the importance of staying fit during her pregnancy. She wrote, "A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor @mindbodydesign_newyou. These days I’m all about a healthy body, calm mind, and surround myself with a bunch of loveable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the comments section, fans praised Debina for her strength. Some called her 'super mom,' while others called her a 'super strong woman.' One commented, "Hottest and Healthy Mumma." Another wrote, "Truly inspiring."

Debina announced earlier this month that she is expecting her second child, just a few months after she delivered a baby. Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Lianna, through IVF in April this year.

Debina has said in her vlogs that she, Gurmeet, and even the doctors were surprised to find out about her pregnancy having seen the complications she suffered in her first one. Debina also said that she felt 'awkward' going to a medical store to buy a pregnancy kit so soon after her first pregnancy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON