Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'forcing' King Charles into giving their kids Archie, Lilibet royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of forcing King Charles III into granting royal titles for their children. The couple's daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, was christened last week in a private ceremony at their California home. They also announced it publicly calling her a princess and thereby revealing for the first time that the pair will use royal titles for their children. (Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids will use royal titles, spokesperson confirms)

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said,"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor." It also meant that Harry and Meghan's children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who is one-year-old, also have the titles of prince and princess. Now, the author of The King: The Life of Charles III, Christopher Andersen, has said that the couple had forced King Charles III into recognising his grandchildren's royal title in cue with their statement.

Christopher accused the Sussexes of "basically making the king's decision for him." He also told Fox News that some of the palace aides are also required to be questioned. "The largely faceless courtiers who run the monarchy — Diana used to call them the ‘men in gray’ — were clearly taken by surprise and none too happy that they were placed in the awkward position of having to update the royal website, and quickly," he said.

Christopher further accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and added, "It was obviously more important to Harry and Meghan that Archie and Lilibet get the full treatment, which seems highly ironic since the Sussexes are no longer working royals, live half a world away and spend a great deal of time lobbing grenades over palace walls."

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children – Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on December 8 and then Prince Harry released his memoir Spare on January 10, 2023. It has not been confirmed as yet if Harry, Meghan and the children will travel to England in May for King Charles's coronation ceremony.

