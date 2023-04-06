Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called ‘toxic’ as former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed in favour of Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a statement made by Diana's former butler. This statement comes to light after the Prince and Princess of Wales announced on Tuesday that the former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern would join the Board of Trustees on their Earthshot Prize project. (Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘negativity’ in US as Americans become 'weary' of them: Report)

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry are seen.

Jacinda had announced her surprise resignation in January, and now on Tuesday, the outgoing New Zealand prime minister was named the latest member of Prince William's environmental initiative. This new appointment comes months after the former leader distanced herself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their Netflix series, Live to Lead, which she appeared in.

"Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission. Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the Prize's early success. I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career," Prince William said on Jacinda's addition to the team.

Now speaking to GB News about Jacinda's decision to partner up with William and Kate over Harry and Meghan, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell said, "Jacinda has seen that Harry and Meghan's world is becoming toxic and they are only celebrities. They are not ambassadors for the world and William and Kate are. Look at the difference between the two couples, one who worked tirelessly for Britain, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. And the other who just basically want to be as famous as possible and as rich as possible. So Jacinda's looking at the long game. She's looking at what she should do to help William and Kate, and that's the right decision."

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, they have been open about their life in the royal family. They were seen in the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, which was released last year. Prince Harry also released his controversial memoir Spare earlier this year.

