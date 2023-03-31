Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘negativity’ in US as Americans become 'weary' of them: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity has taken a hit in the US, according to a royal expert, who believes the ‘tide has shifted’ and the US media and people in general are now tired of them. The remark comes only weeks after a poll found that Prince Harry is disliked by 42 percent Americans, who supported his and Meghan Markle’s recent eviction by King Charles from their UK's Frogmore Cottage. Also read: Prince William, Kate Middleton were ‘religious’ fans of Suits before meeting Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in London on June 3, 2022 (AP File Photo)

A royal expert, who was quoted in a new report, suggested that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed good press in the US since breaking away from British royal family in 2020, people in the US were now growing 'weary' of them. The expert listed their 'lack of any actual work or philanthropy' as the main reason for the shift in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity.

Talking to Express UK, the host of the Royally US podcast, Christine Ross, said, "Americans used to fall into three camps. They were either passionately pro-Sussex or firmly anti-Sussex, and everyone in between didn’t really care either way. Now, we’re seeing a real shift towards the negative as Americans have been barraged with Meghan and Harry’s magazine interviews, Netflix series, book, and press tour. The tide has shifted as Americans are now growing weary of the drama and the lack of any actual work or philanthropy."

Earlier this month, it was reported that King Charles had evicted Harry and Meghan out of UK's Frogmore Cottage, their home on the royal estate adjoining Windsor Castle. Charles had reportedly asked the couple to leave in January 2023, within days of the release of Harry's memoir Spare. As per a recent Newsweek poll, conducted on March 20, 41 percent of Americans supported the move, while 23 percent opposed it, and 19 percent had said they did not know and 17 percent said they did not care.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, they have been open about their life in the royal family. They were seen in the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, which was released last year.

