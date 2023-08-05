Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not invited to royal family event marking one year of Queen Elizabeth's death: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be a part of the tribute event to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. According to a report by The Sun, the couple was not invited to join the royal family at Balmoral Castle. This news comes after the royal family did not wish Meghan Markle on her birthday on August 4. (Also read: Royal family silent on Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday; aides insist they only post on birthdays of working royals: Report)

What sources said about Queen Elizabeth's memorial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have not been invited to join the royal family at Balmoral Castle according to a new report. (AP Photo)

As per sources reported by The Sun, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to join the rest of the family at Balmoral Castle. The source said, “There hasn’t been any outreach to them. If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.”

This comes even as the couple reportedly has plans to be present in Düsseldorf, Germany for their Invictus Games the day after the memorial.

Reportedly, to mark the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing, a guest list has been formed. All close members of the Royal Family are expected to be present for the special tribute. Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from official royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan were last spotted together with the rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, which took place last year in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 last September. King Charles was crowned at the coronation ceremony that took place at Westminster Abbey earlier this year in May.

Prince Harry at coronation

Prince Harry marked his presence at the coronation ceremony, where he was placed two rows behind his brother, Prince Williams. There he was seen alongside his cousins and controversial uncle Prince Andrew. Meanwhile, his wife Meghan Markle had decided to skip the coronation ceremony to stay in the States. She was later seen hiking with her close friends. Apparently, she had declined the invitation ceremony because the date of the coronation coincided with the 4th birthday of their son Archie.

The coronation ceremony was the first time Harry was seen with the royal family after the release of his memoir Spare, earlier this year, where had detailed his life as a member in the royal household.

