Priyank Sharma says he is on ‘good’ terms with ex Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood: ‘Everything is sorted’

Priyank Sharma said that he is on good terms with his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood. For the uninitiated, Priyank and Benafsha Soonawalla developed feelings for each other during Bigg Boss 11, while they were said to be in relationships with Divya and Varun, respectively.

In an interview, Priyank Sharma said that he has ‘sorted’ everything out with Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, and they talk once in a while. He added that he might have ‘unintentionally’ hurt them and respects their feelings.

“Meri dono se baat hoti hai (I speak to Divya and Varun both). People should know that everything is great. Everything is sorted. We have handled it maturely. I believe that past tha (it is in the past). They must have also had their reasons, I respected that always,” Priyank told RJ Siddharth Kannan.

Priyank said that he never understood Divya and Varun’s issues with him and he never tried to find out either. “Theek hai, I respect ki kabhi unintentionally ho gaya hoga (Okay, I respect that I might have hurt them unintentionally) because it was unintentional. Nothing was purposely done. Kabhi kabhi lag sakta hai kisiko bhi bura kisi bhi cheez ka. Aisa main bolunga nahi ki main bhi perfect raha honga (People can feel bad about things sometimes and I am not saying that I have always been perfect),” he said.

“But I believe that with time, they have also realised that we are not those kind of people also. And I remember talking to both of them. Unfortunately, recently, Divya’s father also passed away. It was very unfortunate. I ended up texting her, we spoke on a very good note. I ended up speaking to Varun also. Everything is good, dono taraf se (from both sides),” he added.

Divya entered Bigg Boss 11 to break up with Priyank. However, he later claimed in an open letter that their relationship ended in July 2017, before Bigg Boss 11. Varun, meanwhile, claimed that his relationship with Benafsha ended because of Priyank.

Later, Divya and Varun participated in the reality show Ace of Space, where they fell in love with each other. They are now in a relationship.