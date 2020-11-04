e-paper
Divya Agarwal blasts trolls shaming her for posting glam pic days after dad’s death: ‘Why do I have to feel guilty about moving on?’

Divya Agarwal lashed out at those trolling her for posting a glamorous photo days after her father’s death. Sharing screenshots of the hate messages she got, she asked, “Why do I have to feel guilty about moving on?”

tv Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divya Agarwal lost her father, Sanjay Agarwal, last week.
Reality television star Divya Agarwal received backlash for sharing a picture from her glamorous magazine shoot, a week after losing her father, Sanjay Agarwal. She took to Instagram stories to lambast the trolls for judging her and rued that ‘the world is so toxic right now’.

“I really don’t know what to say ... why do I have to feel guilty about moving on? My dad, my loss, my way of handling.. It’s sad to see people still want to demean you in such situations.. maybe the world is so toxic right now.. they only want to see people cry,” she wrote, sharing screenshots of the hate messages she received.

Hindustantimes

Divya, who participated in shows such as Splitsvilla 10 and Ace of Space, lost her father to Covid-19 last week. Sharing the news on Instagram, she had written, “You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP.”

Last week, in an Instagram live with her boyfriend, reality television star Varun Sood, Divya had said that they will continue to live their lives to the fullest as that is what her father would have wanted. “We are going to celebrate Diwali. I am going to ask my mom to keep Karva Chauth, she is not going to remove her bindi and mangalsutra. Hum shok nahi manayenge (We will not mourn),” she had said.

During the live interaction, Divya had also said, “My dad is with me. Now, he is on the other side. Main sabko dhamki deti thi (I used to warn everyone), ‘My dad is a lawyer, if you mess with me, he will screw you up.’ I can still do that. In fact, now, he is on the other side and he is protecting me from there.”

In July this year, Divya and Varun hosted a show on MTV called Ace The Quarantine, which saw different people competing to be the best entertainer by making fun videos with limited resources amid the pandemic.

