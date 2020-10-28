Divya Agarwal loses father, mourns his death in heart-wrenching note: ‘You are always with me’

tv

Reality television star Divya Agarwal, who participated in shows such as Splitsvilla 10 and Ace of Space, lost her father on Wednesday. She mourned his loss in an emotional Instagram post and wrote, “You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP.”

Varun Sood, reality television star and Divya’s boyfriend, also shared the same message on his Instagram account. Condolences poured in from many of their friends in the industry including producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Neha Dhupia and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

On Tuesday, Divya requested her fans to pray for her father’s well-being and wrote on Instagram, “Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji (Please bless us, Guru Nanak). I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai (I don’t know how many beliefs there are).. I know there’s god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I’m not going stop trying.. please pray..”

According to a report in The Times of India, Divya’s father was diagnosed with Covid-19. Last week, she had shared a family portrait and said that she was a ‘hell of a strong daughter’ and would ‘fight’ the tough times.

“In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong.. I’m hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is.. I’m going to face you with love n believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers .. saam daam dand bhed (come what may).. I’ll fight this.. I won’t sit at home n lock myself.. I’ll continue to work, laugh and be positive,” she had written.

“I’m fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that’s my choice. I’m glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you. Zindagi tu ye bhi karle, dekh tera banda muskuraate huye sambhal jayega, datt kar khada reh bande, ye waqt bhi badal jayega (Life, you can throw curveballs at me but I will face it all with a smile. If I remain steadfast through it all, times will change for the better).. I pen down my feelings.. #satnaamwaheguru,” she had added.

