Mirzapur is ‘UP ka Game of Thrones’: Fans share side-by-side comparisons, call Munna ‘Robb Stark’

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:36 IST

The second season of Amazon’s Mirzapur was recently released, after two years of fervent fan anticipation, and the comparisons to Game of Thrones and Gangs of Wasseypur have already started. Several fans took to Twitter to share side-by-side pictures of scenes from the UP-set crime drama and HBO’s big-budget fantasy.

While some fans found stand-ins for GoT characters in the badlands of Mirzapur, others thought entire scenes and scenarios reminded them of Westeros. “Mirzapur 2 is basically Game of thrones of Uttar Pradesh,” one fan wrote. “Is it only me or anyone else got the vibe of game of thrones while watching Mirzapur 2?” wrote another.

Check out some reactions here:

So #Mirzapur is the Indian version of game of thrones.



Bina Bhabhi is Olenna Tyrell & that new guy Robin seems like Littlefinger. — Sarcasm God ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@SarcasmGod_) October 26, 2020

8 eps down and Mirzapur is now officially Indian Game of thrones. #Mirzapur2 — Azhar Mansuri (@azhardous10) October 23, 2020

In Mirzapur "Tripathi family" is The hindi version of Lannister family in Game oF Thrones — 𝑾𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒁𝒂𝒏𝒋𝒂𝒏 ⍟ (@abraham5121472) October 22, 2020

Game of Thrones - Bran Stark



Mirzapur 2 - Guddu Pandit



Langde logon ka bahot scope hai pic.twitter.com/heLqIovlg0 — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) October 27, 2020

#MirzapurOnPrime

Am I the only one who thinks Mirzapur has a story structure of Game of thrones. Like just hold your horses for a sec & just replace these characters & tell me if I am wrong

Beena Tripathi = Cersei Lannister

Munna Bhaiya = Joffrey

Bablu Pandit = Eddard Stark

1/2 — Subin (@subu_life) October 24, 2020

@primevideoin Mirzapur is basically game of thrones

Bina=cercei

Tripathis=lannister

Munna=jamie

Guddu=jon snow

Robin=little finger

Mirzapur=kings landing

Raja=theon greyjoy

All fighting 4 throne#Mirzapur2 — 🆂🅷🅰🅱🅱🅰🆁 (@marvel_shabbar) October 26, 2020

Mirzapur❌

Indian Game of Thrones 😂✔️ — Dew🔥nsh Singh (@dewanshsingh45) October 26, 2020

Mirzapur is easily one of the least creative TV Shows I've ever watched. It's literally the Greta Van Fleet of Gangs of Wasseypur while using almost identical story points from Game of Thrones (Red Wedding). While there's nothing wrong with influences, I'm terribly disappointed — Chaithu (@ChaiTanLatte) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, others repeated the observations that were first made in 2018, when the first season of Mirzapur was compared by both fans and critics to Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. “Idk who called it that but Mirzapur is definitely bad Brahmin Gangs of Wasseypur,” wrote one person. “Mirzapur doesn’t feel like an authentic representation of small town North India. Unlike Gangs of Wasseypur, it has a very urban gaze. Even most of the actors aren’t from that region,” wrote another.

Mirzapur doesn't feel like an authentic representation of small town North India. Unlike Gangs of Wasseypur, it has a very urban gaze. Even most of the actors aren't from that region. — आत्मनिर्भर Sarah Lynn🌈 (@BabyChetkin) October 24, 2020

Gangs of Wasseypur >>> Mirzapur — Sahil Shirke (@SahilShirkeee) October 27, 2020

Idk who called it that but Mirzapur is definitely bad Brahmin Gangs of Wasseypur https://t.co/jBUbW95t3M — aantel elgort (@BucketheadCase) October 24, 2020

I never liked Mirzapur series. Always felt like 1st copy of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Too much, unreal violence.

Ali Faizal acting is also not great. — Going Offensive (@GoingOffensive) October 23, 2020

The second season of the show was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. Hindustan Times’ mixed review noted, “If Mirzapur was an awkward teenager eager to make an impression in the big boys’ club, Mirzapur season 2 is a middle-aged man who is burdened by everything he has seen. Where Mirzapur waltzed in, Mirzapur 2 treads cautiously. If Mirzapur revelled in sensationalising sex and violence, Mirzapur 2 knows that you are already invested in the dark, dark world of the Amazon Prime series. It is here to give you your fix.”

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and others.

