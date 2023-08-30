Raksha Bandhan 2023: Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair say they are ‘friends before siblings’

Jannat Zubair (22) and brother Ayaan Zubair (16) never had an extravagant celebration of Raksha Bandhan at home, but Jannat ensures that she always ties a rakhi to Ayaan and surprises him with a thoughtful gift. With a mischievous grin, she says, “But he hasn’t given me a gift yet!” And this time, Ayaan wants a gaming laptop, but the request has been denied. “I have said no to him. I am very protective that way. I have told Ayaan to think about what he wants and not waste it on anything random,” she adds.

WHO PROTECTS WHO?

Jannat says both of them are very protective in their own ways. “It totally depends on the situation. When it comes to physical protection, Ayaan is always there. For example, if I am outside, he makes sure that I don’t walk on the side of traffic. Even when there are paps around, he always is very protective and covers me while we leave. And he keeps an eye out that no one gets too close to me,” shares Jannat.

While Ayaan tells us how her Appi (as he lovingly calls her) is protective when it comes to situations where he has to make decisions. “She gives the best advice and warns me against things that might hurt me. And I have blind trust ki wo jo bol rahi hain wo mere acche ke liye bolrahi hai,” On that note, Jannat comments that Ayaan might be younger to her, but always comes up with great suggestions related to work. “He is like that big brother. Jab uski age single digit me thi na, wo tab se humaare saare discussions mein participate karta hai. I remember there was a song I was doing and Ayaan was finding too many problems in it, which neither me and nor our parents felt. And I took it way too seriously and told my dad that I don’t want to release it. We had to take a lot of time to rectify it and then go ahead.” recalls Jannat.

FRIENDS BEFORE SIBLINGS

Jannat says that she does not have many friends except Ayaan; who is closest to her despite the age gap of six years. “I do not have many friends but I do a lot of fun with Ayaan. In fact, we took a trip to Goa last June and it was our first getaway without parents. We just wanted to explore a place alone and get that experience of going around independently and it was so much,” she shares.

Giving details of the trip, Ayaan adds, “We would go out to swim every day and play songs in our room and party together. We do not need plans to have fun. Just sitting together, having pop corn and watching movies is sometimes all that we need after a bad day. We bond over anything and everything. We go out for drives. We go to gym together.”

The little brother is a big time prankster also, shares Jannat. “I hate it (laughs) but he plays a lot of pranks. I remember once he had put a mug of water on top of the door and as soon as I opened it, the water fell on me and he recorded that.”

THE EMOTIONAL CONNECT

The inseparable siblings once would hardly talk to each other. But it was work that strengthened the bond. “It was after we started spending enough time on the set that we grew closer. Kyuki poore time hum saath rehte the, we would shoot videos together,” says Jannat.

And today they confide in each other. “There is a very strong emotional connection. We discuss everything and know every little detail about each other. What makes our bond special is that we are great secret keepers. Agar kuch btaaya hai, toh wo kabhi kisi se share nahi karte. We never spill the beans. Even parents don’t know about a lot of things but we tell it to each other,” say both of them together.

