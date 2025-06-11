Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma lose all savings after fraud by close friend: ‘Zero pe laake khada kar diya hai’

Celebrity couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are going through a tough time. In a new interview, the couple revealed that they lost all their savings to financial fraud, saying they will have to start from scratch. Also read: Puja Banerjee on remarrying Kunal Verma: We feel like newlyweds again In 2020, Puja got married to her Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna co-star Kunal Verma.

Puja opens up about the ordeal

In an interview with Etimes, the actor spoke about becoming victims of a financial scam and losing all their savings.

Puja shared, "These past 2-3 months have been extremely difficult for us, and we have no idea what will happen next. We have been victims of a fraudulent financial scam and we lost a huge amount. We have to start from zero, and we won't give up. We don't want to give up. We lost all our savings in this fraud... Humein wapis zero pe laake khada kar diya hai (We've been brought back to zero)."

She said that they are determined to work hard and move ahead. Puja also admitted that her husband, Kunal, has been "deeply affected" by the incident. She said that it took them a long time to come out and talk about the incident.

While they did not reveal the exact identity of the fraudster, the couple said that the person was close to them. "When you trust someone for the past 3 years... Has been with you, became a part of your home and family..." Kunal said, with Puja adding, “We are deeply hurt, but we don't want to give up at this point and come out stronger."

Kunal mentioned that they have cried enough behind it, stressing that the past months were extremely shattering for the family. Right now, they want support from their fans as they start from scratch. Kunal also said that the battle is long to get all the money that they lost back from the scammer.

More about the couple

Puja recently shared a video on Instagram on Eid. In the video, her friend, who typically enjoyed biryani with them during the festive occasion, was seen having dal chawal instead due to their financial situation.

Puja shot to fame by starring in shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kasturi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sarvgunn Sampanna, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Qubool Hai, and others. Meanwhile, Kunal has featured in shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Havan, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Jhanak, Dear Ishq, and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan.

In 2020, she got married to her Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna co-star Kunal Verma. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Krishiv.