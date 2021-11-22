Puja Banerjee on remarrying Kunal Verma: We feel like newlyweds again

Actor Puja Banerjee feels like a newly wed bride once again, thanks to her recent traditional Bengali wedding in which she renewed her vows with actor Kunal Verma.

The actor admits that it has given their relationship a new lease on life. Banerjee and Verma chose a registered marriage last year. And last week, the couple got married (again) in an intimate wedding in Goa with Bengali rituals, which was also attended by their son, Krishiv.

“With a sense of normalcy returning to our life, we remarried in a traditional Bengali ceremony, with whole riti riwaaz. Even if we are married, and have a kid, getting married again comes with a different and a new feeling right now. It has brought newness to our relationship. ,” Banerjee tells us.

She continues, “There is a some newness in our relationship. Even our relatives are treating us as newly married, and calling us for dinner. Phele, they couldn’t even call us because of the pandemic, and I was pregnant. We couldn’t do anything which we were supposed to do as newlyweds, which we are doing right now.”

From the jitters to high stress levels to the rush of emotions -- the wedding was full of moments which she will cherish for her whole life. “At that time, I was really worked up, but now when I am sitting back to relax, and looking at the pictures, I’m really reliving the moments”.

Despite the fact that her one-year-old son was present throughout the wedding, he had no idea what’s going on. “But I am curious to see what is going to be his reaction once he grows up and realises this. It will be interesting to see his reaction,” she says.

In fact, he won’t even be able to complain about missing his parents’ wedding. “I used to whine as a kid, why am I not there in your wedding album? Why is my picture not there? My baby can’t do that. He is very much present in the wedding,” shares the actor.

The Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajana actor informs that after a hectic few days, her son is only yearning for her attention. As a result, they all intend to take a break and relax, and get in work mode in the new year. “December is a month for break only. We are planning to get back to work in January only,” she confesses while concluding.

