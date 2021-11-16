Puja Banerjee ties the knot with Kunal Verma in Goa, shares pics: 'Newly married again'

Actor-couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma on Tuesday shared pictures as they tied the knot in Goa. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the newlyweds gave a glimpse of their wedding ceremony.

In a picture, shared by Puja Banerjee, she wore a pink saree as Kunal Verma, who wore a pink kurta, kissed her forehead. Both of them wore pink and white flower garlands around their neck.

Sharing the picture, Puja wrote, "Newly married again (bride with veil emojis) @kunalrverma patidev (husband). Reacting to her post, Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Awwwww." Gaurav Khanna commented, "Congratulations to the lively and a beautiful couple... amazing pic pooja."

Kunal also shared a similar picture and wrote, "(black heart and smiling face with halo emojis) ban gayi meri rani (she became my queen) (kissing emoji)."

The couple also took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of their wedding festivities. Kunal shared a picture of the couple dressed in their traditional wedding outfits. While Kunal wore a red kurta, Puja draped a red and gold saree. She also wore traditional jewellery while her forehead was smeared with sindur (vermillion).

Actor Monalisa shared several video clips on Instagram Stories. She gave a glimpse of the outdoor mandap and of Puja being carried in a palanquin.

Earlier on Monday, Puja Banerjee had shared pictures from her haldi ceremony. She had captioned them, "Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo (Apply turmeric soon)." She had also shared photos, on Instagram, from her other ceremonies in Goa.

Puja was earlier married to Arnoy Chakraborty and divorced him in 2013. Puja and Kunal opted for a registered marriage last year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. They welcomed their son Krishiv in October last year.

In April last year, Puja had shared a throwback picture of her and Kunal from 2019. She had captioned it, "This is a pic from last year Durga puja sindoor khela. Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents, we starting our new life need all of your best wishes."

She had also said, "Our family is happy and so are we but given circumstances, our heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones. Our prayers with all of you and a small contribution from our side as the money we were to spend for our marriage function we are donating to people who are in need now this is no time to celebrate but we will celebrate with our loved ones once the world becomes a happy place again. Jai Mata Di."