Shakti Arora on a python entering his TV show sets: There was also a leopard on our sets two days back

Actors don’t get everything easy- their glitzy and glamorous lifestyles come at the cost of them working under difficult circumstances. And Shakti Arora agrees, given his recent experience when a python entered the sets of his television show.

Actor Shakti Arora shared the python’s arrival on the sets of his TV show in Filmcity.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share the news about how a python was spotted slithering on the sets and later forest officials were called to capture it. A number of TV shows are shot in Filmcity, Mumbai which is spread across vast stretches of greenery, and shares a boundary with Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The python was caught and later released safely into the wildlife. Arora says, “The situation was under control in 10 minutes, but everybody was panicked. We were told that the female python must have laid 100-150 eggs around. There are many TV sets lined up around us, aisa bhi nahi hai ki hamara set jungle ke andar jaake hai. Earlier, I have spotted a deer and a snake crossing the road, as well.”

He shares that “being an actor is not easy” and the show has to go on. “It’s true, actors can’t even afford to miss one day of shoot even if we are sick, because often we shoot today for tomorrow’s episode.” He recalls another incident when three days ago, a leopard entered their sets. “Thankfully, we were not there at that time, but our cameras captured it. They come to hunt dogs and monkeys,” he tells us.

The actor goes on to add, “The wildlife officials stationed inside the Filmcity told us that the leopards won’t attack us unless and until we get scared or provoke them. We are very cautious on sets. I try to not be completely alone, and have someone with me always. You never know, during the night shoots... we are a very easy catch for them. Bina baat ke khoon chaka doon unhe, uska matlab nahi. During monsoons, snakes come out of their hideouts too.”

