Rahul Mahajan says he met Shehnaaz Gill after Sidharth Shukla’s death: ‘She had gone completely pale’

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death on Thursday morning left everyone in shock. Rahul Mahajan went to Sidharth’s residence to pay his last respects and met the late actor’s mother Rita Shukla as well as his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth was rushed to the Cooper hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning but was declared dead on arrival. Though initial reports suggested that he suffered a heart attack, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. The post-mortem report will be released on Friday.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rahul said, “Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him and I met his mother today who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me ‘death is obvious but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha (he should not have gone so soon)’. She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime.”

Rahul also talked about meeting Shehnaaz at Sidharth’s house. “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything,” he said.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were rumoured to be in a relationship since their Bigg Boss 13 days though they always maintained that they were just close friends. They were nicknamed ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fans. They appeared in a number of music videos together.

Sidharth, who started his career as a model, got his first television show - Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na - in 2008. He starred in shows such as Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. In 2019, he participated in and won Bigg Boss 13. He has also been a part of reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Many stars including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan shared condolence messages for Sidharth on social media.