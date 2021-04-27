Rahul Mahajan used FaceApp on Salman Khan's video, fan said'if Abhinav Shukla-Rahul had a child, he'd look like that'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Mahajan recently went live on Instagram with co-contestant from the show Abhinav Shukla and revealed a fan's hilarious comment.

Rahul said how he had once used FaceApp to put his own face on Salman Khan's body from his hit film, Sultan. An internet user had commented that if Rahul and Abhinav were to have a child together, he would look like the picture Rahul had shared.

At the start of the live, Rahul revealed that got his hair done, especially for the video. As Abhinav appreciated his hairdo, Rahul said that his wife and sister-in-law helped him with the hair style to ensure no one would call him bald or uncle.

He went on, "Maine ek video dala tha, Sultan wala. Jaha FaceApp se, mera photo Salman bhai ki body pe aya. To kisi ne kaha, Rahul Mahajan aur Abhinav Shukla ka baccha hoga to kaisa dikhega, wo aisa dikhega. Aisa kisine kaha (I had shared a Sultan video, where I used Faceapp to place my picture on Salman's body. Someone commented that if Abhibnav Shukla and Rahul Mahajan were to have a baby together, this is how it would look)."

Abhinav, alongwith his wife Rubina Dilaik, participated on Bigg Boss 14 and Rahul entered the show later as a challenger. Rubina went ahead and bagged the winner's trophy.

During the chat, Abhinav also revealed that Rubina is shooting for a project in Agra, while he is in his hometown in Punjab.

Many Bigg Boss fans also asked Rahul to invite Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin. Rahul said that no one is available online, and that he'd happily add anyone who wants to join. "Dekho, mai Colors channel nahi hu, mai Endemol nahi hu aur mera budget ₹600 crore ka diya nahi hai to make Bigg Boss. So people may join willingly, I had informed everyone," he said after receiving many requests.

However, he added, "Let me check if any of our Bigg Boss friends are available. No one is available online right now."