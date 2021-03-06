Rakhi Sawant on Rahul Mahajan: 'What is his own identity? He is zero if you remove his surname'
Rakhi Sawant, who often called Rahul Mahajan her close friend on Bigg Boss 14, has now said she does not respect him at all, adding that he is "zero" without his surname.
Asked about him, Rakhi said at a press meet, "What is Rahul Mahajan's personality on his own. If you remove his surname, Mahajan, he is zero. I respect his father, mother and sister. But what is he on his own?"
Rakhi and Rahul, who were contestants on the first and second seasons of Bigg Boss, returned to the reality show for its latest season as well. They entered Bigg Boss 14 house as challengers on the mid-season finale that was held in December.
When they entered, Rakhi insisted Rahul was among her few friends from the industry. Rahul was initially friendly with her. However, Rakhi soon got possessive and started objecting to Rahul spending time with others. Rahul also began saying that they never met frequently, and share no great bond. He added that Rakhi must not expect exclusive friendship from him.
Things took an ugly turn when Rakhi pulled down Rahul's dhoti during a task inside Bigg Boss 14. Rahul got extremely angry and he used abusive language for her. Most contestants inside the show also stood with Rahul.
Rahul was voted out of the show soon. However, he returned to support Abhinav Shukla. Upon his return, he was rather cordial with Rakhi.
