Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar start wedding preparations with dance practice sessions. Watch
tv

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar start wedding preparations with dance practice sessions. Watch

The preparations for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding have begun. They will tie the knot on July 16. Watch video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations has begun.

The preparations for singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar's wedding began with dance practice sessions. Rahul and Disha on Tuesday announced that they will tie the knot on July 16.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar shared video clips where their friends and close ones were seen practising a few dance moves. In one of the clips, shared by music director Shreyas Puranik, the duo was seen enjoying with their friends as preparations continued.

Rahul Vaidya also shared video clips.
Disha Parmar also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a clip.
Shreyas Puranik also dropped a clip.

A fan account also shared a video clip.

On Tuesday, Rahul and Disha announced their wedding date on Twitter and posted a joint statement. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love, Disha and Rahul #TheDisHulWedding," the couple wrote.

Rahul and Disha have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Their love story stole the limelight when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint in Bigg Boss 14 last year. On national television, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt that had 'Marry Me?' written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul with the nickname Dishul.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar: The tragedy king’s top 10 Hindi movies

Towards the end of the show, when Disha appeared on the series as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person. The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rahul recently returned from the South African capital of Cape Town after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

rahul vaidya disha parmar

