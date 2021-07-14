Rahul Vaidya has no honeymoon plans yet with Disha Parmar: 'After the wedding, we just want to relax'

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is gearing up for his wedding with TV actor Disha Parmar, has revealed that they have not yet planned their honeymoon. Rahul and Disha are set to tie the knot on Friday (July 16).

Rahul Vaidya joked that he might have to go to Lonavala, given the pandemic-related restrictions on travelling, when asked about his honeymoon plans. "I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon (laughs!) because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa," he told a leading daily.

He added, "We haven’t decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything. Also, I have some prior commitments to finish first post the wedding. That’s why we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, when we do, we will go to some place in Europe, say Switzerland or Austria."

Earlier this month, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced the date of their wedding. Rahul shared a note on his Instagram page which said, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness." Disha also shared the same note on her Instagram handle.

Also read: Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday pay last respects at prayer meet for his mother

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar last year, while on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, she said yes and came on the show to celebrate Valentine’s Day with him in February this year.