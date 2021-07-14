Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Bhavana pay their last respects at prayer meet for his mother. See pics

Ananya Pandey, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey attended a prayer meet for his mother, Snehlata Panday, on Tuesday. Snehlata died on Saturday.

Chunky Panday was seen in a white shirt and jeans while Ananya Panday was dressed in a white kurta for the meet. Bhavana Pandey wore a light-coloured kurta-pyjama set.

Ananya Panday at the prayer meet of her grandmother.(Varinder Chawla)

Chunky Pandey at the prayer meet for his late mother.(Varinder Chawla)

A day after Snehlata's death, Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni, politicians Bhai Jagtap and Baba Siddiqui paid their respects to her. Nirvan Khan, the son of Sohail and Seema Khan, was also seen at Chunky Panday's house.

Upon the death of her grandmother, Ananya Panday posted childhood pictures with her and wrote in a long note, "Rest in power, my angel when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."

Bhavana had also posted pictures with her late mother-in-law and wrote, "The Best !!!! Mom, Mom in Law , Grandmother to my kids , Inspiration in every possible way !!!!! Love you ! Miss you ! Rest in Peace #blessedwiththebest #thefunnestpersonever."

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Has KL Rahul finally made it official with Athiya Shetty?

Earlier this year, Ananya had posted a picture with her grandmother on Women's Day. She also wrote about her influence on her life. "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best. and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock," she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON