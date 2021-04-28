Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya responds to critics who claimed he had paid fan base, watch video
tv

Rahul Vaidya responds to critics who claimed he had paid fan base, watch video

Rahul Vaidya crossed a million followers on Instagram and responded to critics who claim he 'spends lakhs of rupees' to buy fans. Watch his video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya emerged as the runner up at Bigg Boss 14.

Singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated as his Instagram page reached a fanbase of one million. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up also used the opportunity to respond to critics who had alleged, during his Bigg Boss 14 stint, that he had paid fanbase to ensure he remained in the reality show for long.

Rahul said, "Kuch logo ne kaha paid PR hai, kuch logo ne kaha pata nahi kitne lakhon rupaye kharch karta hai fans khareedne ko har hafte. Ab to Bigg Boss bhi khatam, sab kuch khatam. Fir bhi apna fandom one million pahunch hi gaya. Kya bolti hai public (Some people said he has paid PR, others said he spends lakhs of rupees to buy fans every week. Now, Bigg Boss is over and everything is over. My fandom still reached one million. What does the public say)?"

Rahul then made a victory sign before signing off. He also posted a picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Big congratulations to all my #RKVians for becoming the First BB14 Contestant's fandom & First Indian Singer's Fandom to cross 1 MILLION hashtags on Instagram! You are all a brand now Keep Rocking Keep Loving — #RahulVaidya #RKVians."

Rahul Vaidya's post on Instagram.

During his stint on the reality show, Rahul had frequent and major fights with Rubina Dilaik, who eventually bagged the winner's trophy. He also locked horns with many others, including Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin. However, he used to mend ways with each of them, claiming only speaking for the right matters to him.

Also read: Sameera Reddy flaunts grey hair in new video, mom-in-law comments

Even with Rubina, who was considered as his arch rival for the show, he built a cordial bond in the last two weeks of the show. Both the contestants showed each other respect and dignity.

Singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated as his Instagram page reached a fanbase of one million. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up also used the opportunity to respond to critics who had alleged, during his Bigg Boss 14 stint, that he had paid fanbase to ensure he remained in the reality show for long.

Rahul said, "Kuch logo ne kaha paid PR hai, kuch logo ne kaha pata nahi kitne lakhon rupaye kharch karta hai fans khareedne ko har hafte. Ab to Bigg Boss bhi khatam, sab kuch khatam. Fir bhi apna fandom one million pahunch hi gaya. Kya bolti hai public (Some people said he has paid PR, others said he spends lakhs of rupees to buy fans every week. Now, Bigg Boss is over and everything is over. My fandom still reached one million. What does the public say)?"

Rahul then made a victory sign before signing off. He also posted a picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Big congratulations to all my #RKVians for becoming the First BB14 Contestant's fandom & First Indian Singer's Fandom to cross 1 MILLION hashtags on Instagram! You are all a brand now Keep Rocking Keep Loving — #RahulVaidya #RKVians."

Rahul Vaidya's post on Instagram.

During his stint on the reality show, Rahul had frequent and major fights with Rubina Dilaik, who eventually bagged the winner's trophy. He also locked horns with many others, including Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin. However, he used to mend ways with each of them, claiming only speaking for the right matters to him.

Also read: Sameera Reddy flaunts grey hair in new video, mom-in-law comments

Even with Rubina, who was considered as his arch rival for the show, he built a cordial bond in the last two weeks of the show. Both the contestants showed each other respect and dignity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul vaidya bigg boss 14

Related Stories

tv

Abhinav Shukla shares old pic with brother, recalls their mother clubbed birthdays: 'Mom had one less day of cleaning'

PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:50 PM IST
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan posts funny pic as 45-year-old waiting for May 1 to get vaccinated as 'wife has told mohalla you're 41’

PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:42 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP