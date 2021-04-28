Rahul Vaidya responds to critics who claimed he had paid fan base, watch video

Singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated as his Instagram page reached a fanbase of one million. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up also used the opportunity to respond to critics who had alleged, during his Bigg Boss 14 stint, that he had paid fanbase to ensure he remained in the reality show for long.

Rahul said, "Kuch logo ne kaha paid PR hai, kuch logo ne kaha pata nahi kitne lakhon rupaye kharch karta hai fans khareedne ko har hafte. Ab to Bigg Boss bhi khatam, sab kuch khatam. Fir bhi apna fandom one million pahunch hi gaya. Kya bolti hai public (Some people said he has paid PR, others said he spends lakhs of rupees to buy fans every week. Now, Bigg Boss is over and everything is over. My fandom still reached one million. What does the public say)?"

Rahul then made a victory sign before signing off. He also posted a picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Big congratulations to all my #RKVians for becoming the First BB14 Contestant's fandom & First Indian Singer's Fandom to cross 1 MILLION hashtags on Instagram! You are all a brand now Keep Rocking Keep Loving — #RahulVaidya #RKVians."

Rahul Vaidya's post on Instagram.

During his stint on the reality show, Rahul had frequent and major fights with Rubina Dilaik, who eventually bagged the winner's trophy. He also locked horns with many others, including Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin. However, he used to mend ways with each of them, claiming only speaking for the right matters to him.

Even with Rubina, who was considered as his arch rival for the show, he built a cordial bond in the last two weeks of the show. Both the contestants showed each other respect and dignity.